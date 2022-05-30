Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

North West Thunder have won one of their four Charlotte Edwards Cup fixtures so far in 2022

North West Thunder captain Ellie Threlkeld says her side headlining a Twenty20 double header at Old Trafford on Wednesday promises to be exciting.

Thunder host Southern Vipers at 19:00 BST in the Charlotte Edwards Cup after Lancashire Lightning's Vitality Blast game against Derbyshire Falcons.

It is the first time in English county cricket that a regional women's side have played in the main event slot.

"To be able to make history at Old Trafford is brilliant," Threlkeld said.

"In the past, women's matches have always been a curtain-raiser for the men and, although that's been great, it is really exciting for us to be in the main event slot this time around.

"Hopefully we will get some big crowds in, and it will be a really good day for everybody involved."

Earlier this season, the Thunder squad visited Old Trafford football stadium to support Manchester United during their Women's Super League fixture against Everton as part of the Change the Game partnership between the two clubs.

Wednesday's double header will also feature a Women in Sport and Business panel between the two fixtures.

"This will be a first in county cricket in England as we see a regional women's side play in the headline slot of a T20 double header," Lancashire chief executive Daniel Gidney said.

"These are small decisions to make in the grand scheme of things, but equally, really important ones which continue to highlight the club's continued commitment towards leading the way in changing perceptions and attitudes towards the women's game."