Last updated on .From the section Cricket

With England's summer international schedule about to start, the Question of Sport team have put together a selection of questions to test your cricket knowledge.

Who will take charge of England's men for the first time against New Zealand this week? Who scored a century in England last women's Test match?

Try your hand at the latest Question of Sport quiz and see how much you know before what is set to be an exciting summer.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Catch up on Question of Sport through BBC iPlayer and listen to the latest podcast on BBC Sounds.