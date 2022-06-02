Last updated on .From the section Counties

Glamorgan's bowlers put in a dominant performance to restrict Essex to just 113

Vitality T20 Blast: South Group, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Essex 113-9: Critchley 38; Neser 3-13, Hogan 3-21 Glamorgan 114-4: Northeast 44; Critchley 1-17 Glamorgan win by six wickets Scorecard

Glamorgan beat Essex by six wickets in their first home T20 Blast game of the season after a dominant bowling display.

Glamorgan's seamers restricted Essex to just 113-9 from their 20 overs.

Michael Neser and Michael Hogan starred with three wickets each, Neser taking his T20 best of 3-13 and Hogan bringing his tally to 12 wickets from four games.

Sam Northeast top-scored in Glamorgan's reply with 44.

Having won the toss and chosen to bowl first, Glamorgan's seamers dominated from the beginning.

Hogan and Neser were sublime, rarely straying from a consistent length as Essex slumped to 17-3 from the six-over powerplay.

Just five overs of spin were bowled in the innings, Prem Sisodiya's two overs conceding 20 runs and Andrew Salter's single over going for 14.

Dan Douthwaite also picked up two wickets while James Weighell conceded just nine runs from his three overs.

All-rounder Matt Critchley was the only Essex batter to look comfortable, scoring 38 from 26 balls.

He led Essex's attempt at a counter-attack, smashing two sixes in his knock before slicing the ball firmly into the hands of Marnus Labuschagne at point.

Paul Walter with 20 and Tom Westley with 23 not out were the only other batters to reach double figures as they limped to a below-par total.

In pursuit of their low total, Glamorgan lost their captain David Lloyd in the first over of their chase, but Northeast and Labuschagne calmly negotiated the powerplay before the latter was run out attempting a quick single.

Critchley also put in a fine performance with the ball, taking 1-17.

But Northeast continued his fine run of form at the top of the order by anchoring the innings, while Douthwaite smashed a quickfire 10 from three balls to complete the chase.

Both sides have now won two and lost two of their four fixtures so far.

Essex play Gloucestershire at Bristol on Friday while Glamorgan travel to Taunton to take on Somerset.