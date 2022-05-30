Close menu

South Africa in Australia 2022-23

From the section Cricket

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins batting against South Africa

December

17-21 1st Test, Brisbane (00:20 GMT)

26-30 2nd Test, Melbourne (23:30 GMT, 25-29 Dec)

January

4-8 3rd Test, Sydney (23:30 GMT, 3-7 Jan)

12 *1st ODI, Hobart (d/n) (02:30 GMT)

14 *2nd ODI, Sydney (d/n) (01:40 GMT)

17 *3rd ODI, Perth (d/n) (04:40 GMT)

*Cricket Australia say the ODI dates are subject to confirmation, following a request by Cricket South Africa to reconsider the dates

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

