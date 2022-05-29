England in Australia 2022

October

9 1st Twenty20 international, Brisbane (d/n) (08:40 BST)

12 2nd Twenty20 international, Canberra (d/n) (08:40 BST)

14 3rd Twenty20 international, Canberra (d/n) (08:40 BST)

Both teams then take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosted by Australia, before resuming the tour.

November

17 1st ODI, Adelaide (d/n) (03:20 GMT)

19 2nd ODI, Sydney (d/n) (03:20 GMT)

22 3rd ODI, Melbourne (d/n) (03:20 GMT)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made