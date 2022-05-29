Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richie Berrington top scored for Scotland on 107 in Pearland, Texas

Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Scotland 300-7: Berrington 107, Cross 74, Munsey 51; Sole 3-40 USA 189: Jones 38; Stevenson 2-55 Scotland won by 11 runs Scorecard

Richie Berrington made an unbeaten century as Scotland avenged Saturday's heavy loss to the United States with a 111-run victory in their ICC World Cup League 2 match in Texas.

Berrington finished on 107 not out, with Matt Cross scoring 74 and George Munsey getting to 51 in a 300-7 total.

Safyaan Sharif dented the home side's response by removing openers Steven Taylor and Sushant Modani for 41.

Debutant Chris Greaves' two wickets helped put paid to a USA fightback.

Michael Leask also took two wickets from the home middle order, with Chris Sole mopping up the tail to finish with three for 40 with 7.2 overs to spare.

Scotland complete this round of fixtures with games against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and Friday.

USA and UAE meet on Wednesday and Saturday.

The Scots remain second in the table, but with 15 games in hand on leaders Oman in the tournament that runs through to February 2023, with the top three progressing to the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier.

A day after the Scots lost their opener against the USA by 104 runs, Berrington's 107 came off 90 balls in an innings that included six sixes and four fours.

The 35-year-old joined opener Cross at the crease with the score on 60 for two and he remained there until the end.

He and Munsey put on 116 for the fourth wicket and Berrington reached three figures in style with a maximum from the first ball of the final over.