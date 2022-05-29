Close menu

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals to win title in first tournament

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hardik Pandya celebrating the wicket of Jos Buttler
Titans captain Hardik Pandya put in an inspired bowling performance, taking 3-17 including the wicket of Jos Buttler
Indian Premier League 2022 final, Ahmedabad
Rajasthan Royals 130-9: Buttler 39; Hardik 3-17
Gujarat Titans 133-3: Gill 45*; Boult 1-14
Gujarat Titans win by seven wickets
Hardik Pandya produced a magnificent all-round display as Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League in their first season with a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals.

Titans captain Pandya took 3-17, including the prize scalp of England's Jos Buttler for 39 to restrict Royals to 130-9 and then hit 34 from 30 balls.

Shubman Gill top-scored with 45 not out and the India batter hit the first ball of the 18th over for six to win the match in front of a record crowd of almost 105,000 people in Ahmedabad.

All-rounder Pandya leads Gujarat to glory

The Titans triumph was built on a good draft: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Pandya combined to make up an excellent bowling attack, with batting power coming from Gill, David Miller and Matthew Wade.

But putting a group of talented players together does not automatically bring success, and Pandya has expertly led them from the front despite captaining in the IPL for the first time.

In the final, on the biggest stage, he took the three prize wickets of Buttler, opposing captain Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer and rotated his bowlers perfectly.

He was well supported by one of the world's best white-ball bowlers, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who took 1-18.

And when the batting stuttered at 23-2, he stopped any threat of a complete collapse by calmly negating Royals' bowling attack alongside Gill.

Buttler's magnificent IPL ends in defeat

Although his side may not have secured the trophy, England's Buttler finishes as the winner of the Orange Cap, awarded to the highest run-scorer.

He hit four centuries in amassing 863 runs in 17 innings to put him second behind India superstar Virat Kohli's 973 on the list of most runs scored in a single IPL campaign.

While he was unable to replicate the fluency of his match-winning 106 not out that propelled his side into this final, his reputation as one of the world's most destructive T20 batters has grown considerably.

Rajasthan leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also finishes with the purple cap, awarded to the leading wicket-taker - a poignant tribute to the late great Shane Warne, who led the Royals to the IPL title in its first edition in 2008.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 21:23

    Congratulations. I would love a Scottish player to play in this tournament.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 21:10

    Thank God, the long drawn-out bore-fest is over at last! Over two months for any tournament is simply too long! With an additional 2 franchises this season making it 10 in total, they knew it would be even longer if all teams played each other twice as happens normally - so this time, teams played some rival teams twice but others only once in the group stage! Odd but there you go!

    • Reply posted by Mouldy Arse, today at 21:18

      Mouldy Arse replied:
      Don't watch it then, Nick! Was someone strapping you down to your chair for 2 months?! I would suggest you call the police if so.

  • Comment posted by Fezeraldo, today at 21:06

    Fabulous Tournament loved it

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 20:55

    Not the most entertaining final despite that u have to say Gujarat were deserved winners today and throughout the season well earned 👏 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 20:54

    Gujarat were monsters in the debut season, a rookie franchise, they and lucknow surprised the established teams.

    Gujurats victory is great news for the IPL, shakes up the established order.

    Hats off to the BCCI for another flawless tournament of excitement and intrigue!

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 20:53

    Good.

    Now can we quickly move on to the premier format of test cricket, before we have to suffer the ignominy of the 100?

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 20:48

    Buttler had an incredible tournament.
    I think he scored the most runs as well.
    Guaranteed to be in the T20/ODI teams.
    However, is it enough to get him back in the Test side?

    • Reply posted by William, today at 21:03

      William replied:
      In my opinion no, as it hasn’t proven he is a good test player. Definitely a very exciting player for limited overs though.

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 20:42

    Well done to the Titans.

    But the margins between most of the teams is so thin it really comes down to luck. And the Titans got very lucky whereas RCB were probably the unluckiest.

    The IPL has a structural bias because there is no mega auction every year. It is why Mumbai and Chennai kept winning for so long until the mega auction this year shook things up.

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 20:40

    If it was on free to air I'd be interested

    • Reply posted by Barca style of play, today at 20:49

      Barca style of play replied:
      cheapskate

  • Comment posted by tea2sugars, today at 20:39

    Well played - great cricket 🏏

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 20:33

    Fine. Well done. Look forward to actual cricket on Thursday.

    • Reply posted by SROBBY, today at 20:39

      SROBBY replied:
      I agree. I do like all forms of cricket, but nothing beats a 5 day test match.

