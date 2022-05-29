Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England men's limited-overs teams will tour Australia between October and November

Cricket Australia has confirmed the international schedule for the 2022-23 summer for its men's and women's sides.

A record six teams are due to tour the country, including England's men for Twenty20 international and one-day international series.

England's limited-overs sides will be coached by former Australia women's coach Matthew Mott.

They will play three T20 gamess before the Men's T20 World Cup which starts on 16 October, followed by three ODIs.

Australia's men will be hoping to defend their T20 title on home soil.

Their record-breaking women's team will also be hoping to defend their status as world champions in the format when the Women's T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa in February.

Australia's schedule is particularly busy after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, starting with an ODI series against Zimbabwe at the end of August.

The men's Test summer begins with two Tests against West Indies in November before a three-Test series against South Africa, including the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

There are no women's Test matches scheduled.

Australia's home summer schedule

ODIs v Zimbabwe

28 August, 31 August & 3 September: Townsville

ODIs v New Zealand

6 September, 8 September & 11 September: Cairns

T20s v West Indies

5 October & 7 October: Gold Coast

T20s v England

9 October, 12 October & 14 October: Canberra

Men's ICC T20 World Cup

16 October-13 November

ODIs v England

17 November: First ODI, Adelaide

19 November: Second ODI, Sydney

22 November: Third ODI, Melbourne

Tests v West Indies

30 November - 4 December: First Test, Perth

8-12 December: Second Test, Adelaide

South Africa series

17-21 December: First Test, The Gabba, Brisbane

26-30 December: Second Test, Melbourne

4-8 January: Third Test, Sydney

Women's series v Pakistan