Danni Wyatt has scored two T20 international hundreds for England

England's Danni Wyatt raced to a 29-ball 50 as Southern Vipers beat Lightning to make it four wins out of four in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Lightning were bowled out for 141 at Trent Bridge and Wyatt made 76 as Vipers reached 142-5 to win by five wickets with 3.2 overs to spare.

Northern Diamonds beat Thunder by 25 runs despite being bowled out for 124.

And Sophie Luff hit 78 off 54 balls as Western Storm defeated winless Sunrisers by 42 runs at Taunton.

Central Sparks will play trophy holders South East Stars at Edgbaston in the day's final game, which starts at 18:00 BST.

Wyatt shows international class

Lightning, with one win from their three previous games, chose to bat after winning the toss against Vipers, but lost Tammy Beaumont for one in only the second over, caught behind off Freya Kemp as she chased an angled delivery.

Marie Kelly smashed three sixes and four fours in her 36 off only 12 balls but was the last of three batters dismissed with the score on 52.

Lucy Higham weighed in with a useful 31, but Georgia Elwiss took 3-28 and Tara Norris ended the innings with two balls remaining by dismissing Grace Ballinger.

It looked like a total well within Vipers' compass and although Georgia Adams went for 14, Wyatt and Maia Bouchier put on 69 in eight overs for the second wicket.

Wyatt hit Higham over long-on for six and brought up her half-century with a lofted straight drive for four off Kelly, one off 11 boundaries in her 44-ball knock.

She eventually holed out at deep mid-wicket, but Elwiss dabbed a single off left-armer Ballinger to end the game in the 17th over and finish on 13 not out.

"It was a good wicket but there was a little bit there just back of a length, so it was just a case of getting behind those and capitalising on anything full, making a bit of room because I like to hit through the off-side and taking down the spinners - that was my plan," Wyatt told BBC Solent Sport.

Diamonds overcome poor start

Northern Diamonds - last year's beaten finalists - slumped from 61-2 to 87-6 in the space of five overs after batting first at Headingley and Hannah Jones (3-23) took three wickets in four balls as they were all out from the final delivery of their innings.

Thunder were going along well in reply at 41-1 in the seventh over, but the loss of four wickets for seven runs left their lower order with plenty of work to do.

Katie Levick took 3-25 from her four overs and although Phoebe Graham hit 20 off 16 balls, Thunder were bowled out for 99 with the final over of their innings unused.

Western Storm's Sophie Luff reached her half-century from 42 balls faced

In the other group, Western Storm posted a total of 169-5, the third highest so far in this season's competition, as Luff shared a stand of 69 with Heather Knight (34) and hit a six and 10 fours before she was lbw to Kelly Castle (2-16).

Sunrisers needed a good start facing such a tough target but found themselves 11-2 and 29-3 before Naomi Dattani boosted their hopes with 53 off 51 balls.

She was eventually caught at mid-off to leave Sunrisers on 85-4 after 15 overs and although Castle made an unbeaten 40 off 36 balls, they came up well short as Claire Nicholas claimed 2-22.

Wednesday fixtures

Riverside: Northern Diamonds v Lightning (14:15)

Northampton: Sunrisers v Central Sparks (14:30)

Bristol: Western Storm v South East Stars (14:30)

Old Trafford: Thunder v Southern Vipers (19:00)