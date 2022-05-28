Last updated on .From the section Counties

Opener Scott Steel was bowled in the first over of the Leicestershire Foxes innings

Vitality Blast, North Group, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester Derbyshire Falcons 159-5 (20 overs): Masood 53, du Plooy 38*; Mike 1-4 Leicestershire Foxes 89 (15.3 overs): Mike 26*; Kerr 2-6 Derbyshire (2 pts) beat Leicestershire (0 pts) by 70 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire Falcons recorded their first T20 Blast win of the season with a 70-run thrashing of Leicestershire Foxes.

Captain Shan Masood top scored for Derbyshire with 53 and Leus du Plooy made 38 not out as they reached 159-5 after being asked to bat first.

But Leicestershire lost both openers inside 10 balls and were eventually bowled out for a limp 89.

It was a second straight defeat for the Foxes as they prop up the North Group at this early stage.

The Foxes had lost by 54 runs to Durham on Thursday, although there was optimism at halfway having kept their opponents under eight an over.

But once they had lost four wickets inside the six overs of the Powerplay, the game was all but up.

Apart from Ben Mike's 26 not out, no other player made more than 17 as they recorded their lowest T20 score against Derbyshire, all out with 4.3 overs to spare.

The Falcons lost a thriller to Birmingham Bears by three runs on Friday and despite Pakistan opener Masood reaching his half-century, he struggled to find a partner until du Plooy added 51 for the fifth wicket with him.

They reached 159 without hitting a single six, but the target was too much for a Foxes side who are yet to win a match in any competition this season.