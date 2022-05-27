Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson competed in five Paralympic Games as an athlete

Ex-British Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has been voted on to Yorkshire County Cricket Club's board.

She is one of six people to join the board in non-executive roles after the club's AGM at Headingley on Saturday.

Lucy Amos, Leslie Ferrar, Nolan Hough, Yaseen Mohammed and Kavita Singh were the others to be elected.

Yorkshire chairman, Lord Kamlesh Patel, said the new additions would "bring a wide variety of skills, talent, experiences and knowledge".

"Our collective aim... is to lead transformation change at the club, and act as a beacon for the game as a whole; so that cricket truly becomes a game for everyone," he added.

Grey-Thompson, who won 11 Paralympic gold medals in her career, has held a number of sporting administrative and governance positions since her retirement.

Geoff Cope was also re-elected as club president during the AGM.

Structural changes were overwhelmingly approved at Yorkshire last month following the treatment of former player Azeem Rafiq.

The club was heavily criticised after a report found Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying".