Harry Brook could make his Test debut for England against New Zealand next week

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook was dismissed with the final ball as an enthralling Roses T20 Blast game against Lancashire ended in a tie.

Brook (72) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (67) had taken Yorkshire to the brink of victory before Richard Gleeson trapped the former lbw as they finished on 183-5.

The pair came together with Yorkshire in trouble on 56-3 after losing Dawid Malan and Joe Root cheaply early on.

But they put on 115 for the fourth wicket before Kohler-Cadmore was run out and Brook could not quite get his side home.

Earlier, opener Phil Salt's 59 from 41 balls had helped Lancashire post 183-7.

Lightning enjoyed a good start and had raced to 44-0 when Keaton Jennings departed at the end of the fourth over, before Adil Rashid dismissed Steven Croft for 13 in a tidy opening spell.

They went past 100 at the end of the 12th over thanks to a huge Liam Livingstone maximum but Yorkshire then started to fight back with Livingstone (23), Salt and Dane Vilas all departing in quick succession.

That brought Tim David to the crease and he showed his hitting ability with a couple of big sixes in the closing overs, reaching 35 from 18.

The momentum was with the hosts as Yorkshire suffered an early blow with the loss of Malan for five in the second over and Adam Lyth followed in the fourth, both dismissed by Luke Wood.

It went from bad to worse when Root top-edged a Matt Parkinson delivery to depart for three from five balls to leave his side struggling.

The partnership of Brook and Kohler-Cadmore was vital to keep Yorkshire in the game and they looked set to be guiding their side to a memorable win when Gleeson bowled a no-ball in the final over, but the bowler redeemed himself with the final delivery in a gripping finale.

North Group

Luke Fletcher returned career-best T20 figures of 5-32

Notts Outlaws got their T20 Blast campaign under way by sending Worcestershire Rapids to a second defeat in as many games.

Luke Fletcher starred with the ball, taking 5-32, as the Rapids finished on 164-9, with New Zealand batter Colin Munro top-scoring with 66 from 43 balls.

Alex Hales fell cheaply in the second over but fellow opener Joe Clarke steered the innings well, scoring a half-century before being dismissed by Brett D'Oliveira.

Tom Moores' 47 from 31 balls moved the game away from Worcestershire, leaving skipper Dan Christian (23 not out) to guide his side to victory as Notts claimed a four-wicket win.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks openers Chris Lynn (83) and Ben Curran (71) put on 149 for the first wicket as they recorded a comfortable 31-run win over Durham.

Australian Lynn's innings included eight sixes before Paul Coughlin claimed his wicket in the 17th over when the damage had already been done, as the Steelbacks posted a huge 223-4.

Durham made an encouraging start as they began their pursuit with opener Graham Clark scoring 54 from 30 balls along with good contributions from David Bedingham (31) and Michael Jones (26).

But they then lost five wickets for just 13 runs in the middle overs and despite some late resistance from Scott Borthwick, the Steelbacks wrapped-up victory with room to spare.

Birmingham Bears maintained their 100% winning record with a narrow three-run victory over Derbyshire.

Batting first, the Bears posted an imposing 200-6 with Adam Hose top-scoring on 55 from 31 balls.

Derbyshire lost Luis Reece early on but his side recovered well, with Brooke Guest (54) taking the Falcons to within reach of the total but Craig Miles dismissed him with two balls remaining to claim a tight win.

South Group

James Bracey registered a career-best score as Gloucestershire beat Sussex Sharks by 41 runs in Bristol.

Without a win in any of their previous seven matches in all formats this season, Gloucestershire were indebted to the England international, who made 70 from 45 balls.

Ryan Higgins added an unbeaten 39 to help the hosts to 193-7 after being put in, with Steven Finn (2-15) the pick of the Sussex bowlers.

The Sharks began the chase well and were on 128-2 when Mohammad Rizwan (58) fell but his dismissal prompted a collapse.

They lost five wickets for just nine runs as Gloucestershire put their opening defeat by Middlesex behind them to get a comfortable victory.

Luke Hollman and Toby Roland-Jones bowled Middlesex to two wins from two with a 10-run victory over Hampshire Hawks.

Leg-spinner Hollman claimed 3-34 - including two in an over - while fast bowler Roland-Jones returned 2-19 and defended 14 off the final over.

Hampshire had earlier removed the dangerous Stevie Eskinazi for five in the second over, with Joe Cracknell and Martin Andersson following cheaply soon afterwards.

But Max Holden, Jack Davies and John Simpson all struck scores in the 40s to see Middlesex reach 163-6.

In the chase, Ben McDermott hit a string of boundaries before departing, but from 41-0, Hampshire crashed to 58-4.

Ross Whiteley struck some big shots to take his side close but Roland-Jones only conceded three runs off the final six balls to close out the win.

England all-rounder Sam Curran made 36 off 22 balls in Surrey's victory

Surrey defeated Glamorgan as they opened their T20 Blast season with a four-wicket victory.

The Welsh side batted first with Sam Northeast in fine form again, scoring 65 to add to the 63 he scored in his side's opening victory, to help Glamorgan to 173-5.

Surrey recovered from a couple of early losses, including the returning Jason Roy, with England batter Ollie Pope's 62 instrumental in the win, despite the efforts of Michael Hogan, who finished with figures of 5-18.

Defending champions Kent Spitfires have lost their two opening games after falling to a four-wicket defeat against Essex Eagles.

Zak Crawley (40) and Sam Billings (48 not out) batted well to take Kent to 184-4 from their allocated overs.

Eagles openers Adam Rossington and Will Buttleman got their side off to a good start, paving the way for Paul Walter and Simon Harmer to take their side to 188-6 and victory with two balls to spare.