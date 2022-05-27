Last updated on .From the section Counties

Michael Hogan has become Glamorgan's top T20 wicket taker with 102 victims

Vitality T20 Blast: South Group, Kia Oval Glamorgan 173-5 (20 overs): Northeast 65, C Cooke 46; Narine 1-17 Surrey 174-6 (19.5 overs): Pope 62, S Curran 36; Hogan 5-18 Surrey (2pts) won by four wickets Scorecard

England youngsters Ollie Pope and Sam Curran did just enough to see Surrey home by four wickets off the penultimate ball, as they chased down 174 to beat Glamorgan.

Michael Hogan (5-18) almost caused a dramatic upset with a superb 19th over as he became Glamorgan's top T20 wicket-taker.

Pope hit 62 off 46 balls while Curran slammed 36 off 22.

Sam Northeast again top scored for Glamorgan with 65.

Glamorgan got away to a slowish start losing David Lloyd for three and Marnus Labuschagne for 20 as they slipped to 47 for two in the seventh over, offering the first in a series of boundary catches.

Kiran Carlson was brilliantly caught at short fine leg for nine by the leaping Reece Topley off the bowling of West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who bowled brilliantly on debut taking one for 17 in four overs.

Curran was the pick of the seamers with one for 25, but Northeast showed the same intelligence to anchor the innings as the previous night, with a composed knock off 51 balls.

At the other end Chris Cooke provided the muscle at a strike-rate of 170 to help Glamorgan double their score in the last seven overs and reach a highly competitive total.

Surrey's hard-hitting opening pair Jason Roy and Will Jacks both skied early catches off Hogan, but Laurie Evans gave the innings momentum with a quickfire 23.

Pope and Curran cashed in with a decisive partnership of 62, with Curran laying into the spin of Prem Sisodiya, who could not hold a skied chance after being struck for 16 in three balls.

With Jordan Clark starting strongly and Pope hitting hard, Surrey looked to be strolling home before Hogan induced panic in home ranks conceding just a single in the 19th over and forcing both batsmen to hold out in the deep.

But Jamie Overton and Chris Jordan were not panicked as they scored the required eight off the last over with a ball to spare.