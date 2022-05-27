Close menu

Brendon McCullum: New England Test coach wants to avoid rotation

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum played 101 Tests for New Zealand

New Test coach Brendon McCullum says "his" England will pick their best team at every opportunity, rather than resting and rotating players.

England spent much of last year rotating the Test team, partly in response to the demands of Covid-19.

"I'll probably get in trouble, but I like to pick the best team every time," McCullum told BBC Sport.

"My job will be to plan as if you'll live forever, but live as if you'll die tomorrow."

The 40-year-old was speaking to the media for the first time since being appointed Test coach earlier this month.

His first Test in charge, against his native New Zealand, begins at Lord's on Thursday.

Veteran pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been recalled to the England squad after being left out of the series defeat in West Indies in March.

Aged 39 and 35 respectively, with 321 caps and 1,117 wickets between them, Anderson and Broad they have played together in only 10 of England's past 26 Tests.

McCullum, however, would have no hesitation in playing them in the same XI.

"Why not? They can work together," he said. "They have had successful careers together.

"There might have been times when the combination might not have been as good as everyone hoped, but there are circumstances around that - there might not have been enough runs, or they were bowling in benign conditions. I'm certainly not against picking them together."

England have won only one of their past 17 Tests. The series against New Zealand marks the beginning of a new era with McCullum working alongside newly installed Test captain Ben Stokes.

The former New Zealand skipper was known for his aggressive batting and innovative captaincy. He sees similarities between himself and Stokes.

"He's going to be a wonderful leader," said McCullum, who played 101 Tests for his country. "He plays the game how I like it to be played and puts bums on seats.

"He might fly. He might grab the captaincy and go to a whole new level again. We'll just play what we see and feel in that moment - and I'm sure the relationship between Stokesy and I will really flourish."

With England winless in their past five Test series, McCullum says he is aware of the "big job" in front of him.

However, he said he will not attempt to reverse England's fortunes by expecting every player to copy his attacking style.

"I'm very different as a coach to how I was as a player," said McCullum, whose previous coaching experience is in T20 leagues in India and the Caribbean.

"I like to allow guys to get to where they need to, to realise their potential rather than play how I played. I'd never want anyone to do that - that comes with an immense amount of disappointment at times. It's not for everyone, that style.

"Your job as coach is to understand everyone's game, understand them as people, get to know them and understand their aspirations. You try to piece that all together for one common goal."

And McCullum, who led New Zealand to the 50-over World Cup final in 2015, expects some "difficult emotions" when he lines up against the world Test champions next week.

"Obviously I have knowledge of the New Zealand guys. We've been on a lot of great journeys together," he added.

"I have a job to do here. If we expect New Zealand to play well, then that means we'll have to play a little bit better."

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by Shraps, today at 14:16

    Great statement from McCullen .. rotating players does not work for a settled team .. and how that has shown over the last few years .. you always play your best team

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 14:20

      Rizla replied:
      Problem is, who are the first choice openers?
      Who are the first choice bowlers when its not swinging?

  • Comment posted by Mike101, today at 14:14

    Why the heck would any sportsman want to be rotated in Test Cricket, particularly if they are in form. It was madness and maddening.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 14:20

      Rizla replied:
      fatigue?

  • Comment posted by Beanster, today at 14:13

    Very best of luck to McCullum who looks to have the right attitude and pedigree. However, finding eleven decent players out of the current crop, keeping them fit (and focused) will prove to be one HUGE job though.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 14:13

    Two Kiwis in charge. We can be proud to support England again. It's ironic that I am excited by the fact that we are going to get really behind our team now because we have BM and Stokes. Let's face it they are from a Country that actually plays sport the right way.

  • Comment posted by Fact Checker UK, today at 14:12

    Definitely a common sense approach. High hopes!!

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 14:11

    Its time the ECB sorted out our shambolic County Championship. A huge part of our terrible test team is due to not enough young young debutants coming up, THAT ARE ACTUALLY TALENTED!

  • Comment posted by jaggo, today at 14:10

    I’ll be shocked if he makes it past next Ashes series.

  • Comment posted by Osiris, today at 14:10

    Careful management (which includes rotation) made perfect sense to me given the ages of England's two best pace bowlers in recent years. What was baffling and unforgivable if true was the lack of communication between management and those players when they were being rested. That was poor.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 14:09

    Good!

  • Comment posted by muadh, today at 14:09

    FInally. Some common sense.

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 14:06

    Finally after 60 years of following the England cricket team has the “building for the future” mantra been ditched.

  • Comment posted by Orkneyboy, today at 14:05

    Can't wait.

    A breath of fresh air, not risk averse. Best decision in aaaaaages.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 14:00

    The coach is 40 and one the players turns 40 in a month.

    Well, it’s an interesting scenario. Only in England, you say?

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 14:14

      Jimmy replied:
      The test team needs positive press to develop well, your pessimistic comments and snide remarks are not going to aid the team in the slightest

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 13:58

    At last somebody with sense - shouldn't be too long b4 they ditch the 100 now

    • Reply posted by ExChief, today at 14:08

      ExChief replied:
      the 100 is not really to promote cricket to those who love test cricket, like us. It is, like 20:2, to promote it to younger folk. I work in a primary school and children here were talking about cricket (the 100) last year. This can only be good?

  • Comment posted by ThereYouGoAgain, today at 13:37

    They should play fewer tests and take each one more seriously.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 13:37

    Breath of fresh air after the nonsense of last few years. England not bottom of the test league for nothing

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 13:33

    Enforced rotation of fast bowlers because of increasing injuries, most likely!

  • Comment posted by Yes boy, today at 13:31

    Good luck to him! He has a great cricketing brain and we can go an only go up from here (I hope!)

  • Comment posted by hony, today at 13:29

    I think Brendon McCullum will make the big difference. A great selection as a coach of English Cricket Team.

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 13:28

    Pick the best team you have available to you, taking into account the conditions. Not rocket science!

