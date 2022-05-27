Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Obed McCoy (right) has taken 19 wickets in 13 T20 internationals for West Indies

Sussex Sharks have signed West Indies fast bowler Obed McCoy for the T20 Blast this season.

The 25-year-old will be available for matches against Middlesex, Hampshire, Surrey and Gloucestershire.

McCoy will join up with last year's semi-finalists after finishing the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals.

Sussex began their Blast campaign with a home defeat by Glamorgan on Thursday.

"I am delighted to be joining Sussex and I am excited to play cricket in the UK for the first time," McCoy told the club's website external-link .

"I am looking forward to getting started and helping the team to win games."

McCoy has taken 19 wickets in 13 T20 internationals for West Indies since making his debut against England in 2019.

He will provide cover for Rashid Khan, who will be part of Afghanistan's tour of Zimbabwe.