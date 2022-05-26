Marnus Labuschagne scored 41 and took a stunning catch in Glamorgan's victory

Vitality T20 Blast: South Group, Hove Sussex 150-6: Rizwan 81*; Hogan 3-26 Glamorgan 153-3: Northeast 63*; Rawlins 1-20 Glamorgan won by seven wickets Scorecard

Sam Northeast struck 63 not out as Glamorgan opened their Vitality Blast campaign with a seven-wicket win over Sussex.

Seamer Michael Hogan took 3-26 in his first T20 match since 2019 as Sussex posted 150-6 having been put in to bat.

Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan hit a sublime 81 not out for the hosts.

But no other Sussex batter passed 13 and Glamorgan reached the total with seven balls to spare.

Northeast, making his T20 debut for Glamorgan, passed 3000 career runs in the format during his knock, leading Glamorgan to their first ever T20 win at Hove.

He was well-supported by Marnus Labuschagne, who made 41 and also took a stunning catch running in from the boundary to dismiss Harrison Ward.

The victory capped a good day for the Australian batter, who also revealed on social media that he is to become a father for the first time.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd won the toss and put last year's Blast semi-finalists in to bat, a decision that was backed up by an impressive bowling and fielding display.

Hogan, drafted in due to injuries to seamers Timm van der Gugten and Ruaidhri Smith, led the attack with his consistency but was also backed up by the fielders - Michael Neser's direct-hit run out of Josh Philippe adding to Labuschagne's super effort.

But with wickets tumbling around him, Rizwan stood firm and smashed three sixes as he batted throughout the innings to allow Sussex to post a competitive total.

David Lloyd sparked Glamorgan's reply with two fours and a six before he was bowled by former England bowler Steven Finn, but Labuschagne and Northeast calmly steered the visitors to safety, adding 82 for the second wicket.

Sussex's spinners slowed the run rate down considerably in the middle overs but Northeast remained composed before smashing Ravi Bopara for four to bring victory in the 19th over.

Glamorgan continue their campaign against Surrey at The Oval on Friday while Sussex travel to Bristol to take on Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast told BBC Sport Wales: "It was a great start to the campaign, a great team effort to restrict them to 150 which was under par on that surface.

"We needed just over six an over for most of the innings and we did it relatively easily which was a nice start.

"It's my first year in the team for Glamorgan so I'm still learning but that was such a fantastic team effort, we kept taking wickets throughout the effort. We know tough challenges are coming, but that was a nice start and hopefully we can maintain it."

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales: "A few years ago I dropped a catch in front of some fans at third man here and we've been mates ever since, so I've attracted some fans here which is fun!

"It was nice to be back playing in T20 and getting some wickets as well. There was no secret really, just tried to do what I do best and keep hitting the top of off stump.

"I don't ever remember winning here. Sam Northeast is a quality player and controlled the innings so well, and then Kiran Carlson plays a run-a-ball innings to keep the momentum going after Marnus got out.

"It's good to start the campaign in that way."

Sussex coach James Kirtley told BBC Radio Sussex: "We were short with the bat. You would hope that when someone bats like Rizwan did, someone can stick around and support him a bit better.

"Some of our execution was a bit rusty but it's a long campaign, there's a lot of games to go.

"This game is all about fine margins and some of the catches on the boundary were five yards either way, and that's the difference between 150 and 170 which we know is a much more challenging total here at Hove."