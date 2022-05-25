Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Hazlewood took the key wicket of KL Rahul for 79

Indian Premier League 2022: Eliminator Royal Challengers Bangalore 207-4: Patidar 112* (54); Khan 1-25 Lucknow Super Giants 193-6: KL Rahul 79 (58); Hazlewood 3-43 Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs Scorecard

Rajat Patidar hit a sublime century as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League eliminator.

Patidar struck an unbeaten 112 from just 54 balls to help RCB post 207-4.

Super Giants captain KL Rahul made 79 off 58 in reply but the IPL newcomers could only total 193-6 as Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took 3-43.

RCB face Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday to decide who will join Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final.

India star Virat Kohli roared with delight after RCB secured victory, having lost the eliminator in the last two campaigns.

Kohli, who stepped down from the RCB captaincy last year to be replaced by Faf du Plessis, is still seeking a maiden IPL title with the franchise he has represented since the inaugural tournament in 2008.

Lucknow, who are one of two new franchises this season with Gujarat, are eliminated from the competition.

Patidar outshines RCB stars

Just looking at RCB's batting line-up is a daunting prospect for any bowler. A top four boasting Kohli, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell should not leave any team short of runs.

But in the eliminator, when it mattered most, the three biggest names managed a combined total of just 34.

They were outshone by the relatively-unknown Patidar, who initially went unsold in the 2022 auction and was only drafted into RCB's ranks halfway through the tournament as an injury replacement.

The right-hander targeted the leg-side, playing a series of powerful pull shots to bring up his maiden T20 century from just 49 balls.

He rode his luck too - he was dropped on 72 and 93 - but capitalised to crunch 12 fours and seven sixes.

Patidar and Dinesh Karthik, who hit an unbeaten 37 off 23 balls, added 92 runs for the fifth wicket and smashed 84 of those from the final five overs to set an imposing target.

Lucknow opener Quinton de Kock fell in the first over but Rahul smashed five sixes to keep his side in the chase, while Deepak Hooda added 45 off 26.

But Hazlewood and Harshal Patel bowled superbly at the death, with the Australian taking two wickets in as many balls, including that of Rahul, to settle the tie.

Rahul finishes with 618 runs, second to only Rajasthan's Jos Buttler at this stage, in another fine campaign from the India batter with his new franchise.