Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ricardo Vasconcelos has scored 557 runs in 25 T20 games in his career, with two half-centuries

Northamptonshire batter Ricardo Vasconcelos will miss the start of their T20 Blast campaign with a fractured thumb.

The left-hander suffered the injury in last week's drawn County Championship game against Kent at Wantage Road.

Vasconcelos was the Steelbacks' leading scorer in last year's T20 Blast with 364 runs in 12 games.

He posted on social media that he was "gutted" he would be unable to play "for a few weeks".

The 2013 and 2016 winners are away to Birmingham Bears, then at home to Durham, on Thursday and Friday.

"Obviously we're all very disappointed for Vasco. Being the leading run scorer for us last year, the fact he's not going to be fit to go from game one is a shame," said skipper Josh Cobb.

"But we've got BC [Ben Curran] as a left-hander going in at the top who's played some valuable knocks for us in the past."