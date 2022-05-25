Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Hogan made his Glamorgan debut during the 2013 season

Vitality Blast, Sussex v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Hove Date: Thursday 26 May Time: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Sussex on BBC Sport website & app; report on BBC Sport website.

Glamorgan's Australia star Marnus Labuschagne says the county must have "clear plans" and start the T20 Blast well after several disappointing years.

They have not qualified for the knock-out stages since 2017.

Glamorgan begin by facing Sussex, Surrey and Middlesex away in the space of four days

Captain David Lloyd is in a 14-man squad, but has not played since suffering a chest infection at Durham.

Veteran Michael Hogan could feature in his first T20 game since 2019 after injuries to Timm van der Gugten (hamstring) and Ruaidhri Smith (side strain), while experienced new recruit Sam Northeast looks likely to open the batting whether or not Lloyd recovers, in the absence of Eddie Byrom (hip injury).

Sussex, 2021 semi-finalists, are set to field Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan and Australia's Josh Philippe as their overseas recruits, with Philippe making his debut, as Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is still at the Indian Premier League.

"I think it's very important to start really well. In other years we've started poorly, lost our first few games and then you're chasing your tail," said Labuschagne.

"I think it's important for us, come Thursday night against Sussex, we start really well and we're clear with our plans."

Labuschagne, ranked the world's best Test batter, is scheduled to play around half the 14 group games before heading to Sri Lanka with Australia- provided the tour survives civil unrest problems in the host country.

"I feel like my game's in a really good place. I'm enjoying the challenge that county cricket brings and I'm really looking forward to the next challenge in the T20 format, getting more opportunities in that format and scoring runs and being more consistent.

"It's a lot of fun coming to Wales every year and learning my craft," said Labuschagne- who has added seam bowling to his leg-spin and the day job of top-order batting.

"The more I can learn the more I can grow and hopefully I can become an all-format player for Australia consistently."

South African batter Colin Ingram and Australia seam bowler Michael Neser are both in the travelling party, but only two overseas players are allowed in any one game.

All-rounder Joe Cooke could make his Blast debut after being the leading wicket-taker in Glamorgan's One-Day Cup triumph in 2021.

Spinner Prem Sisodiya and all-rounder Dan Douthwaite are in line for a first senior appearance of the season after missing out on Championship selection.

Glamorgan have not won at Hove in the T20 format, with their 2017 triumph coming at Arundel.

Sussex (from): Rizwan, Wright, Philippe, Bopara (c), Alsop, Rawlins, Ward, Carter, Garton, Beer, Lenham, Mills, Finn, Crocombe.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (capt), Northeast, Weighell, Labuschagne, Ingram, Carlson, C Cooke (wk), J Cooke, Douthwaite, Neser, Salter, Harris, Sisodiya, Hogan.