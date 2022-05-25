Last updated on .From the section Cricket

In 22 T20 matches Hayden Kerr has a highest score of 98 with a strike rate of 131, and has taken 25 wickets at an economy rate of 7.43 runs per over

Derbyshire have signed Australian all-rounder Hayden Kerr to play across all formats until September.

The 25-year-old from New South Wales replaces Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who will miss the rest of the season because of an elbow injury.

Kerr arrives after helping Sydney Sixers reach the final of the Big Bash League, where he was named his side's player of the tournament.

He is set for his debut in Friday's T20 Blast game against Birmingham Bears.

"This is a really exciting move for me," left-arm quick Kerr said. "Playing in England is an ambition of mine and the chance to do it in all formats is something I'm really looking forward to.

"There's a really good coaching setup at Derbyshire, working with [head of cricket] Mickey Arthur, [bowling coach] Ajmal Shahzad and [batting coach] Ian Bell will really help my development, as well as the chance to learn from the more experienced players in the squad.

"I'm coming off a positive season with the Sydney Sixers, and hopefully I can keep that going and win some games for Derbyshire."

Arthur added that while losing Lakmal was a blow, Kerr "will be a huge asset for us in the upcoming Vitality Blast, and beyond".