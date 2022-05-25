At just 21 Lewis is Ireland Women's fifth-highest run scorer

Gaby Lewis will captain Ireland for the first time in the absence of regular skipper Laura Delany in next month's multi-format series against South Africa.

Delany is among eight senior players unavailable for the three T20s and three one-day games.

Alana Dalzell, Sarah Forbes, Arlene Kelly and Kate McEvoy are all in line to win their first caps having been named on the 14-player panel.

The series begins on 3 June.

As Delany continues her recovery from injury, 21-year-old Lewis steps up to skipper the side having already won 88 international caps and become Ireland Women's fifth-highest run scorer.

Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast and Hannah Little are among the experienced players unavailable through injury as Ireland prepare to begin the series against the side ranked fifth in the T20 standings.

"It's an absolute honour to be asked to captain Ireland for the first time," said Lewis.

"The opportunity to take on one of the world's leading sides is one I am relishing, and I know the squad is looking forward to the challenge.

"One of the benefits of a competitive domestic Super Series is that - even with up to nine players missing - we are still able to bring in a talented group of players as cover, showing that we are growing our player pool and developing our emerging talent in the right way."

Ireland squad for South Africa series

Gaby Lewis (captain), Alana Dalzell, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Sarah Forbes, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Celeste Raack, Mary Waldron.