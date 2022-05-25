Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Robinson has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests for England

England seamer Ollie Robinson has withdrawn from a County XI side to take on New Zealand because of stiffness in his back.

The 28-year-old was removed as a precaution from the four-day match at Chelmsford, beginning on Thursday.

Robinson was left out of the squad for next week's first Test after suffering a number of fitness issues in the early part of the season.

Another seven fast bowlers are missing the match through injury.

Robinson has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests since making his debut against New Zealand last summer.

However, he was criticised over his fitness by England fast bowling coach Jon Lewis during the 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia.

He then missed all three Tests in the 1-0 loss to West Indies because of back spasms.

Robinson has bowled only 59 overs this season, but did play for Sussex in their tour game against New Zealand last week.

He then felt stiffness in his back in the warm-up before the latest game against the New Zealanders and was withdrawn as a precaution, with Middlesex seamer Ethan Bamber, 23, called up to take his place.