Sir Dave Brailsford (left) is director of sport at Ineos and Dan Ashworth is a former director of elite development at the FA

Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth are among those who will take part in the England and Wales Cricket Board's high performance review.

The review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, has the aim of making England "the best in the world at all formats of the men's game within the next five years".

Strauss wants to have proposals that can be voted on by September this year.

Any changes that are implemented could then come into force for the 2023 season.

The review comes at a time when England's men have won only one of their past 17 Tests, and amid a wider debate as to whether the domestic system properly prepares players for international cricket.

Writing on the ECB website, former England captain Strauss said: "I read a lot of speculation about the domestic competition structure. Of course, this is an important part of the picture, but it's not the only part. The review is designed to look at the high performance system in its entirely, including the England men's pathway and our high performance set-up.

"And let's be clear - we have no pre-built solution. At this stage the project is only just starting. There are no hidden agendas. I wouldn't be bothering to carry out a review if I was already sitting here with specific proposals for change."

Brailsford is the director of sport at cycling team Ineos, while Ashworth is the Football Association's former director of elite development.

They will be joined by Kate Baker, director of performance at UK Sport, Manchester City performance director Simon Timson and Penny Hughes, the ex-chair of Aston Martin.

Figures from within the game that will be involved are men's managing director Rob Key, Durham director of cricket Marcus North, England men's performance director Mo Bobat and Professional Cricketers' Association operations director Daryl Mitchell.