Australia players raise Sri Lanka tour concerns

Australia won their last Test series in Pakistan in March

Australia's men's cricketers have raised concerns about visiting Sri Lanka in June and July, but the tour will go ahead.

Sri Lanka is gripped by an economic crisis, leading to a shortage of essentials like fuel and medicine.

"The players are aware of the situation in Sri Lanka," said Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg.

"Our players want to play and will take direction, guidance and advice from CA about tour arrangements and planning."

The tour is scheduled to include two Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20s.

Demonstrations have been taking place across Sri Lanka since March, with some turning violent.

"It's fair to say there is a level of discomfort around touring in conditions that contrast those faced by the people of Sri Lanka, such as rising food prices, power cuts and fuel rationing," added Greenberg.