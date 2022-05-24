Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Woakes has taken 130 wickets at an average of 30.73 in 45 Tests

Warwickshire say there is "no timescale" on England seamer Chris Woakes' return from a knee injury.

Woakes has not played since the third Test against West Indies in March.

The 33-year-old is one of seven fast bowlers who will miss England's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's next week because of injury.

"He has been struggling with the knee injury and has also had a little ailment with his ankle," said Warwickshire head coach Mark Robinson.

"At the moment there is no timescale on when he will be back."

Sam Curran and Mark Wood are missing from the England squad, while Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher were last week ruled out for lengthy periods with stress fractures of the back.

Warwickshire pace bowler Olly Stone has not featured since last summer because of a back injury, but Robinson is hopeful he will play some part in the T20 Blast, which begins this week.

Another Warwickshire seamer, Liam Norwell, who was on standby for England's tour of the West Indies, could return from an injury lay-off in the County Championship against Lancashire starting on 12 June.