Pieter Malan hit a high score of 141 during his time with Warwickshire last season

Middlesex have signed South African batter Pieter Malan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The right-hander, 32, replaces Peter Handscomb, who left the club following their County Championship game with Durham.

Malan has played 172 first-class games in his career, hitting over 12,116 runs at an average of more than 46.

He spent the 2021 season at Warwickshire, helping the team lift the County Championship trophy.

"I'm very excited to be joining Middlesex. They are without a doubt one of the most prestigious counties and being based at Lords makes this an incredible opportunity that I'm hoping to grab with both hands," Malan said.

He is the eldest of three brothers who all play first-class cricket and made his international debut for South Africa in 2020, playing in the final three Tests of four in a home series against England.

Malan will be available for the remainder of Middlesex's County Championship campaign as well as the Royal London Cup.

Middlesex head of men's performance cricket, Alan Coleman, added: "We are thrilled to have secured Pieter's signature for the rest of this season, and he will add a huge amount of experience and quality to our batting ranks."