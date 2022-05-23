Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Daniel Vettori (right) guided Birmingham Phoenix to second place in last summer's inaugural Hundred competition

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori has been named assistant coach of the Australia men's team.

Vettori, 43, will assist Andrew McDonald, who took over as head coach when Justin Langer left in February.

The pair worked in tandem during the white-ball tour of Pakistan in March and April and also played and coached together in the Indian Premier League.

"I could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic and the rapport he brings," McDonald said of Vettori.

"His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit and will bring an enormous amount of knowledge to the team."

Victoria assistant coach Andre Borovec has also joined McDonald's staff in place of former fielding coach Jeff Vaughan, who has returned to his head coach role in Tasmania.

Vettori took 705 wickets and scored 6,989 runs for New Zealand and also played for Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire in county cricket.

He is due to coach Birmingham Phoenix in the second season of The Hundred this summer after replacing McDonald on a permanent basis, having deputised last year when the Australian was unavailable because of the Covid pandemic.