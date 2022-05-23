Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hamish Rutherford played for New Zealand in their recent tour match against Sussex

Leicestershire have signed New Zealand batter Hamish Rutherford for the T20 Blast as a replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Rutherford, 33, has scored 3,938 runs from 166 Twenty20 games in his career.

The left-handed opener, who has featured in eight T20 internationals and 16 Tests for New Zealand, spent time with Glamorgan last summer.

"Hopefully I can put up some decent numbers and contribute to a successful campaign," said Rutherford.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson said Rutherford's experience of playing for Glamorgan, Essex, Derbyshire and Worcestershire makes him "a real asset".

"He is very familiar with county cricket and has proven qualities," Henderson said.

The New Zealander takes Gurbaz's place in the squad, with the Afghanistan batter's availability being restricted by his Indian Premier League and international commitments.