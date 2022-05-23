Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Robinson averages 18.69 runs from his 18 T20 appearances

Kent wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Robinson has joined Durham on loan specifically for the forthcoming T20 Blast campaign.

The 23-year-old is in line to feature in their opening game on Thursday, away to Leicestershire.

Sidcup-born academy product Robinson has 2,009 first class runs for his home county, to add to 128 catches and two stumpings with the gloves.

He can be recalled subject to injury or England call-ups, and will return to Kent for County Championship duties.

"Following a few injuries and England selection affecting our squad, we are excited to have Ollie on board," Durham's director of cricket Marcus North said.

"He is an exciting young talent who will offer us multiple skill options. We look forward to welcoming him to Durham."