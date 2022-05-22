Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jason Behrendorff has played 12 ODIs and nine T20 internationals for Australia

Middlesex have signed Australian pair Jason Behrendorff and Chris Green for this season's T20 Blast competition.

Left-arm paceman Behrendorff, 32, will arrive at Lord's once his commitments with Royal Challengers Bangalore end.

He replaces fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi who will not be returning to the club after Pakistan's series against West Indies.

Green, 28, played for Middlesex last season and will come in for Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in early June.