Aylish Cranstone also hit an unbeaten 56 in the Stars' six-wicket win over Sunrisers

Aylish Cranstone and Kalea Moore both hit half-centuries as South East Stars cruised to a seven-wicket Charlotte Edwards Cup win over Western Storm.

Georgia Hennessy (50) and England captain Heather Knight (35) put on 81 for the first wicket in Storm's 145-6.

Claire Nicholas removed Bryony Smith and Alice Capsey in successive balls to leave the Stars struggling on 24-2.

But Cranstone hit 66 and Moore 57, and put on 108 for the fourth wicket as Stars sailed to their target.

The pair came together in the seventh over with the score on 40-3 but combined to take the game away from Storm, who have now lost two of their opening three matches.

Cranstone brought up her second half-century of the competition off 43 balls, while Moore was equally fluent, reaching 50 off 45 deliveries.

Fittingly, it was Cranstone who sealed Stars' second victory of the group stage when she dispatched Hennessy to the boundary with six balls remaining.

There are three further games on Saturday, with Central Sparks - the leaders of the Stars and Storm's group - facing Sunrisers.

In the other pool, winless Lightning face Thunder, while leaders Southern Vipers travel to Northern Diamonds.