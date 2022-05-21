Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matthew Revis' 53 not out was the highest score of his so far brief first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day three) Warwickshire 244 & 57-3: Thompson 3-19 Yorkshire 449: Lyth 145, Brook 82, Revis 53*; McAndrew 4-111 Warwickshire (3pts) trail Yorkshire (6pts) by 149 with seven wickets standing Match scorecard

All-rounders Matthew Revis and Jordan Thompson helped put Yorkshire on course for a possible County Championship victory over champions Warwickshire heading into the final day at Headingley.

Revis completed an entertaining career-best 53 not out during the third afternoon to build the home side's first-innings lead to 205 before new-ball seamer Thompson claimed a trio of wickets either side of tea.

The visitors closed on 57-3 from 40.2 overs, trailing by 149, when rain ended play 7.4 overs early.

Resistance from Sam Hain (19 not out) and captain Will Rhodes (10 not out) has given the visitors hope, but they still have significant work to do for survival.

Yorkshire were bowled out for 449 midway through the afternoon, with Revis reaching his second career first-class fifty off 87 balls with a six.

Warwickshire's Australian all-rounder Nathan McAndrew impressed and claimed four wickets, while wicketkeeper Michael Burgess recorded five catches to go with his day-one 96.

Adam Lyth completed an excellent 145, advancing from 118 overnight, but when the left-hander edged a cut at McAndrew behind, he was two short of 12,000 runs in his first-class career.

The former England opener was one of three morning wickets to fall as Yorkshire added exactly 100 runs, to reach 369-7 at lunch.

Dom Bess skewed Danny Briggs' left-arm spin to backward point before Thompson was the victim of a superb reflex catch by Rhodes at mid-on having hammered a pull off McAndrew.

Harry Duke posted a season's best 48 and judged length well in cutting, pulling, driving and scooping. But he fell after lunch when McAndrew uprooted his off-stump.

The fifth catch for Burgess was his best, one-handed low down to his left off a Tom Loten inside edge against Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Revis played the innings of the day, hitting superbly off the front foot on the up. One cover-driven boundary off McAndrew in his forties, with the field out, was particularly memorable.

He reached his fifty by clattering Briggs over midwicket into Headingley's East Stand during his 10th-wicket stand of 57 in seven overs with Steven Patterson.

When Yorkshire were bowled out, their total was 450 and Patterson's 19, but at tea, it was announced the respective totals had been downgraded by a run, owing to confusion around a Briggs ball which hit a helmet placed behind the wicketkeeper and should have been called dead ball before a run was taken.

By that time, Thompson had forced miscues from Alex Davies and Rob Yates as the Warwickshire second innings started badly - 20-2 after nine overs.

Davies chipped to Will Fraine at midwicket and Yates to Loten, diving towards short mid-off.

And there was another wicket on the way early in the evening when a back-of-a-length Thompson delivery caught the shoulder of Dom Sibley's (14) bat and flew to Bess at point, leaving Warwickshire at 25-3.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.