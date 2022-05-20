Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rajasthan Royals will meet Gujarat Titans in the first stage of the IPL play-offs

Indian Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne): Chennai Super Kings 150-6 (20 overs): Moeen 93 (57) Rajasthan Royals 151-5 (19.2 overs): Jaiswal 59 (44), Ashwin 40* (23) Rajasthan Royals won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

Moeen Ali's fine all-round display for Chennai Super Kings failed to deny Rajasthan Royals a five-wicket win that sealed second place in the Indian Premier League.

Moeen struck 93 in Chennai's 150-6 and then took 1-21 with the ball.

But Rajasthan reached the target with two balls to spare thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's 40 not out.

They will play league winners Gujarat Titans in the play-offs, with the winners moving straight to the final.

The losers of that match will have another chance to reach the final, when they meet the winners of the play-off between the third and fourth-placed teams.

Lucknow Super Giants will face either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Delhi Capitals in that game.

Batting at number three, Moeen launched a blistering assault on the Rajasthan bowling, reaching 50 from only 19 balls. He took 26 runs - a six and five fours - from the seventh over, bowled by New Zealander Trent Boult.

Moeen, 34, struck 13 fours and three sixes in his stunning knock.

But Chennai, IPL winners last year, lost their momentum, and their total looked below par.

Rajasthan's chase mirrored Chennai's earlier struggle. After Jos Buttler fell for only two, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal put the Royals in control. When he was out for 59, they lost their way with a mid-order collapse.

But Ashwin, who earlier claimed 1-28 with his off-spin, was able to revive the Royals, hitting two fours and three maximums.

Chennai are ninth in the table and prior to the game, their captain and former India skipper MS Dhoni, 40, confirmed he will play in next year's IPL.