Billy Godleman has scored 24 centuries for Derbyshire across all formats

Opening batter Billy Godleman has signed a one-year contract extension with Derbyshire.

The 33-year-old, who is Derbyshire's County Championship captain, had been in the final year of his previous deal.

Godleman has scored 9,999 runs for Derbyshire in all formats since making his debut in 2013.

"Billy's leadership on the field has been a key reason for our strong start to the season," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

Derbyshire are yet to lose a County Championship Division Two match this season, having drawn four and won one of their five games so far.

During his time at the County Ground, Godleman has captained Derbyshire more than 130 times across all formats and led them to a maiden T20 Blast Finals Day appearance in 2019.

"There are few players who can boast the first-class record Billy has had with Derbyshire so far, much of it batting at the top of the order," Arthur added.

Godleman said he is "thankful" to Arthur for the "faith that he's put in me".

"We've had a positive start to the season and I think everybody, from players to supporters, is rightly excited about what the future could hold for Derbyshire," Godleman said.