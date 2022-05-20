Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kieron Pollard played 224 times for West Indies in white-ball cricket

Surrey have signed former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 35-year-old all-rounder has won two T20 World Cups and has 224 caps in white-ball cricket for his country.

Pollard has also won five Indian Premier League titles with Mumbai Indians, and represented Somerset in the 2010-11 Twenty20 season.

He will be available from Surrey's second match, which is against Gloucestershire on Tuesday, 31 May.

"It has been quite some time since I've played county cricket and I'm thrilled to be returning to the Blast competition in Surrey colours this year," Pollard said.

"The Kia Oval is a special place to play, especially in front of a full house. This Surrey side is full of talent and should certainly be mounting a challenge for the title. I hope that my experience will add a vital ingredient to the club's success this year."

Pollard made his West Indies debut in 2007 in a one-day international against South Africa and went on to play a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20 internationals for his country.

He announced his international retirement in April.

Surrey begin the T20 Blast against Glamorgan at the Oval on Friday, 27 May.