LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day two) Warwickshire 244: Burgess 96, Lamb 45; Patterson 3-43, Thompson 3-74 Yorkshire 269-4: Lyth 118*, Brook 82; Brookes 2-68 Yorkshire (5pts) lead Warwickshire (2pts) by 25 with six wickets standing Match scorecard

Harry Brook reaffirmed his England credentials with a knock of 82 as Yorkshire responded strongly to Warwickshire's first-innings 244 on day two at Headingley.

Yorkshire, for whom determined opener Adam Lyth also scored 118 not out, reached the halfway stage of this County Championship fixture in control at 269-4.

Brook, called up to England's squad for the start of next month's Test series against New Zealand earlier this week, recorded his eighth score of 50 or more in nine innings this season and is now the leading scorer in Division One with 840 runs at a remarkable average of 140.

The fourth-wicket pair shared 157 either side of tea after Yorkshire had started the day on 28 without loss from 12 overs. but Joe Root only made eight on a day ended 17 overs early by rain.

Brook and Lyth had to be in watchful mood at the start of their respective innings against the champions' testing attackbut found their fluency after tea.

Rain meant only 18.5 overs were possible during a quiet second morning, which included only the wicket of opener George Hill for a pleasant 25.

His innings ended when he aimed a half-hearted cut at Henry Brookes in the fifth over of the day as Yorkshire fell to 33-1 in the 17th over.

Play was interrupted at 12.25pm by the first of a couple of squally showers before a resumption 55 minutes later with no overs lost.

Will Fraine hit all of his four boundaries shortly after lunch, including two eye-catching cover drives off successive balls from Australian seamer Nathan McAndrew.

However, he fell caught behind down leg off the canny medium pace of visiting captain Will Rhodes and Root soon followed when he was enticed to drive at a swinging delivery from impressive quick Brookes, whose second wicket left Yorkshire at 109-3 in the 47th over.

By that stage, the floodlights were in use and it was tricky early on for Brook and Lyth as Warwickshire bowled well.

Lyth dug in and reached his fifty off 161 balls as they progressed to 167-3 at tea and Brook pulled the first ball of the evening session through square leg for four and brought up his half-century with a guided four to third off Danny Briggs' left-arm spin as he changed gears.

Lyth's first hundred of the summer came up in 267 balls, but Brook then fell to a smart Rob Yates catch at first slip off Oliver Hannon-Dalby, eight balls before the rain returned to end the day.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.