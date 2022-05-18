Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Western Storm opener Heather Knight scored 27 runs off 24 balls against Sunrisers

Alex Griffiths struck two sixes in the final over as Western Storm beat Sunrisers by one wicket in the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Chelmsford.

Needing 15 from the final over, Griffiths hit the first and final balls for six to steal an unlikely victory.

Grace Scrivens made 56 from 42 balls in Sunrisers' 160-5 but with the ball she could not close out the final over.

Elsewhere, Thunder were bowled out for 92 to lose to Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks and Southern Vipers won.

18-year-old Scrivens was enjoying a dream night as she followed a fine innings by removing three of the top five in Storm's chase.

Katie George kept the innings alive with 34 in 23 balls but when she fell with 22 needed in 13 deliveries, the game looked over.

But Scrivens evening quickly turned sour as Griffiths' first six gave the visitors hope and with three needed from the final ball, she cleared the rope again to win it.

At Sale, Thunder were chasing 149 after Georgie Boyce made 65 and Emma Lamb 50, and were 8-3 inside four overs of their reply.

Hannah Jones took 3-23 as Thunder were finally bowled out in the last over.

Grace Potts took 4-36, including the final two wickets in consecutive balls, to help Sparks make it two wins from two as they beat Stars, the reigning champions, by 34 runs at Guildford.

Issy Wong's 45 and 40 from England wicketkeeper Amy Jones had helped build the Sparks' 170-6 before Stars were bowled out for only 136.

Vipers opened their campaign with a thumping eight-wicket win over Thunder on Saturday and it was also a comfortable win against Lightning at the Ageas Bowl.

Batting first, Maia Bouchier made 41 from 34 balls and England opener Danni Wyatt struck five boundaries in her 29 from 19 as the home side posted 155-5.

Lightning captain Kathryn Bryce made 54 in reply but there was only two other double-figure scores as they could only muster 124-8, Lauren Bell taking 3-12.