Mark Wood has taken 82 wickets in 26 Tests for England

England fast bowler Mark Wood says he is making "slow progress" in his return from elbow surgery and will not be fit to play Test cricket until the end of the summer at the earliest.

The 32-year-old is one of seven pace bowlers sidelined for England's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

"Every time I bowl there's still a bit of swelling," said Wood.

"I'm hoping I can get off my full run in the next couple of weeks then play for Durham after that."

Wood was one of England's standout performers in their 4-0 Ashes defeat, but managed to play in only one match of the 1-0 series loss in the West Indies.

He pulled out of the Indian Premier League, where he was due to play for Lucknow Super Giants, and underwent the operation on his right elbow in March.

"At the minute it's a little bit slow going," said Wood, who was speaking at an event for England Test sponsors LV= Insurance.

"The back-end of the summer is where I'll be looking at for Test matches, nothing early doors.

"If I can build up through one-day cricket first, that would make it easier for me to come back into Test matches."

England host New Zealand for three Tests in June before the rescheduled fifth Test against India in July. South Africa arrive later in the summer for three Tests in August and September.

Along with Wood, England are without Olly Stone, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. This week alone, all of Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher have been ruled out for lengthy periods because of back stress fractures.

Ollie Robinson was not considered for the first Test because of a number of fitness issues.

When asked why so many fast bowlers have gone down with injuries, England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson said: "Because it's hard work.

"It's quite strange that quite a few are happening at the same time, but it's the nature of bowling. People get injuries from time to time.

"Unfortunately we've got a cluster of them all at once. I don't think there's anything behind it, I just think it's an unfortunate period of time."

The number of absentees has handed an opportunity to Wood's Durham team-mate Matty Potts, who has been called up to the Test squad for the first time.

The 23-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship this season.

"He's a proper bowler," said Wood. "He's got something about him and finds ways to get wickets. He's a big, strong lad, built like a tank.

"He never seems to drop off. He's really fit, constantly running in and making things happen. When you think nothing is happening, he gets a wicket. That's a great knack to have."