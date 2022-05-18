Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Callum Parkinson has established himself as an integral player for Leicestershire

Callum Parkinson has been installed as Leicestershire's County Championship captain for the rest of the season.

Parkinson, 25, has stepped up from vice-captain to replace Colin Ackermann, who will remain as T20 skipper, while Lewis Hill will continue to captain the club's 50-over side.

Ackermann had led the red-ball team since 2020.

Parkinson was the club's leading wicket-taker in 2021, with 50 wickets, and he has taken 12 so far this season.

"I have learned so much from Colin during my time as vice-captain. I will continue to lean on him for advice, whilst implementing my own ideas and direction to win matches for Leicestershire," he said.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson added: "We have decided that now is the right time for a change and recognised Callum's qualities are ideally suited to leading the team in four-day cricket for the remainder of the season."