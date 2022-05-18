Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mushfiqur has a high score of 219 not out made against Zimbabwe in 2018

First Test, Chattogram (day four) Sri Lanka 397 & 39-2 Karunaratne 18* Bangladesh 465 Tamim 133, Mushfiqur 103; Rajitha 4-60 Sri Lanka trail by 29 Scorecard

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh player to pass 5,000 Test runs with a century on day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The wicketkeeper, 35, hit 105 from 282 balls, his eighth Test ton, to help the hosts to 465 all out.

It took Mushfiqur's career total to 5,037 runs at an average of 36.79 in 81 Tests since his debut in 2005.

Opener Tamim Iqbal, who made 133 in the same innings, is the Tigers' second highest run-scorer with 4,981.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is third on 4,055.

Sri Lanka ended the day 39-2 in their second innings in Chattogram, still 29 runs behind.