Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Hurt took best figures of 4-27 during Lancashire’s Bob Willis Trophy campaign in 2020

Derbyshire have signed Lancashire fast bowler Liam Hurt on a short-term loan.

Hurt, 28, will be in the squad to face Nottinghamshire this week and has been signed after Ryan Sidebottom suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem.

"Liam will bring a different dimension to the unit while we assess the injury to Ryan Sidebottom," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur,

"Liam is a good fast bowler with plenty of talent, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do for us."

Hurt said: "I'm keen to play more first-class cricket. I hope to contribute this week and also test myself again in the red-ball format."