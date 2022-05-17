Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Waite has played 47 games for Yorkshire since his debut as an 18-year-old in 2014

Worcestershire have signed Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite on a short-term loan deal as cover for Joe Leach.

He will be available for the County Championship game with Leicestershire starting on Thursday, and three T20 Blast fixtures.

Waite, 26, has taken 62 wickets for Yorkshire in all formats of the game, but has not played for the first team since August 2021.

He will not be available for the T20 match against Yorkshire on 25 May.

But he can play in the away games that follow against Notts Outlaws, Lancashire Lightning and Durham.

Former captain Leach is suffering from a back injury and Cricket Steering Group chairman Paul Pridgeon said Waite was a "like for like replacement".