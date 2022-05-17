Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Owais Shah spent 15 years as a Middlesex player

Middlesex legend Owais Shah has rejoined the club as a white-ball batting coach.

The 43-year-old will link up with former England batter Mark Ramprakash, who is lead consultant batting coach at the club.

The former England international won the 2008 T20 Cup towards the end of a 15-year career at Middlesex.

Shah gained 88 white-ball caps as an England international.

"I started at the club as an under-11 and played all the way through as a player until the age of 31," he told the club's website external-link .

"It is now a great honour to return to Middlesex as a coach and help the younger guys develop quicker so that we can get the club back to the top."

Middlesex finished eighth out of nine teams in their groups in both the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup last season.