England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison is set to step down.

Harrison was appointed in 2014 and oversaw the introduction of The Hundred, which started last year.

His departure continues an extensive overhaul in England men's cricket after the heavy Ashes defeat in Australia.

Brendon McCullum has taken over as men's Test coach, with Ben Stokes replacing Joe Root as Test captain and Rob Key appointed managing director.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is still searching for a new chairman following the departure of Ian Watmore in October.

More to follow.