Edwards was part of four Ashes wins as an England player

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed as the head coach of Women's Big Bash League team Sydney Sixers.

Edwards led England to the 2009 World Cup and World T20 titles as a player.

As a coach, she guided Southern Vipers to back-to-back Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy titles and took Southern Brave to the final of The Hundred last year.

"I'm extremely excited to be offered the role with the Sixers," said Edwards.

The 42-year-old Edwards sampled playing in the WBBL when she was at Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers.

She added: "To be associated with a team like the Sixers is really exciting for me and I really can't wait to get started.

"The vision for the Sixers is to bring back trophies for the club.

"More importantly is the way we do that, and I think the way we do that is to play a really exciting and entertaining style of cricket that hopefully the fans are proud of and want to come and watch.

"That means a lot to me and the group."