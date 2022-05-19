Michael Burgess has now scored 486 runs this season at an average of almost 70

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) Warwickshire 244: Burgess 96, Lamb 45; Patterson 3-43, Thompson 3-74 Yorkshire 28-0: Hill 21* Yorkshire 3pts, Warwickshire 1pt Match scorecard

Michael Burgess hit 96 and produced another masterclass in batting with the tail to keep Warwickshire afloat, but Yorkshire's depleted attack enjoyed much the better of day one at Headingley.

Yorkshire were inspired by three wickets apiece for Jordan Thompson and Steven Patterson as the Bears were bowled out for 244 inside 82 overs after winning the toss.

Had it not been for wicketkeeper Burgess, however, things would have been much worse for Warwickshire against a home attack missing quicks Ben Coad, Matt Fisher, Dom Leech and Haris Rauf through a variety of ailments.

Burgess, who hit 14 fours and a six in 106 balls, had already shared in 10th-wicket partnerships of 132 and 64 in posting centuries against Surrey and Essex this season, and here added 41 with last man Oliver Hannon-Dalby, who did not score.

Yorkshire later closed on 28-0 from 12 overs in reply.

A new batch of Dukes balls was used and helped the home side during an opening day which started under an overcast sky before sunshine broke through just prior to lunch.

There was more assistance on offer than at any other stage of the opening two games at Headingley - draws against Kent and Lancashire.

Yorkshire's catching has blighted them all summer and they dropped three more - Sam Hain, Rob Yates and Will Rhodes - but none of the batters were able to add to their scores following their reprieves.

Yorkshire struck four times inside 21 overs, with two for Patterson sandwiched between one apiece for the new-ball pair of Thompson and Matthew Revis.

Thompson made the breakthrough in the 11th over when Alex Davies edged to England Test new boy Harry Brook at third slip for 19, leaving the score at 28-1.

Dom Sibley was then trapped lbw by Patterson in the next over for nine, without further addition to the scoreboard.

Patterson struck again in the 18th when Yates was caught behind by Harry Duke, before the champions slipped to 43-4 in the 21st when Hain nibbled at a back-of-a-length delivery from Revis and was caught at first slip by Joe Root at the second attempt.

The former England captain did remarkably well to maintain concentration amid interference from wicketkeeper Duke, who himself had initially gone for the catch.

Matt Lamb batted with a flourish for 45 either side of lunch as he and Rhodes shared an important 74 to lay some sort of foundation.

However, Lamb was the second wicket to go to Revis when he edged a loose drive to Root at first slip.

Rhodes, on 29 and against his former county, offered Adam Lyth his second chance at second slip, off Tom Loten's bowling, only to mistime a drive almost immediately towards cover where Brook took a one-handed catch over his head as the score fell to 137-6 in the 52nd over.

Thompson added two more wickets either side of tea, Danny Briggs bowled shouldering arms and Nathan McAndrew caught at second slip by Lyth in the 69th - andd when Henry Brookes skewed the impressive Loten to backward point, Warwickshire were 203-9.

Burgess came to the crease with the score at 117-5 and scored 96 of the remaining 127 runs.

He took all the strike from Hannon-Dalby, often hit to leg and clattered Loten over midwicket for his only six before giving a return catch to Patterson when in sight of what would have been a memorable hundred.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.