Dan Lawrence scored an unbeaten century on day one in Manchester after returning from injury

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one) Essex 280-7: Lawrence 100*, Browne 71; Bailey 36-3 Lancashire are yet to bat Match scorecard

Dan Lawrence shrugged off the disappointment of his England omission to hit an unbeaten century for Essex on day one of their Championship game with Lancashire.

Playing for the first time in a month after injury and a day after the selection of Ben Stokes' first squad as captain, Lawrence ended on exactly 100 not out as his side finished on 280-7.

Opener Nick Browne earlier made 71 after Essex had decided to bat but Lancashire fought back late on.

Tom Bailey was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 3-36 with the game nicely poised.

More to follow.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.