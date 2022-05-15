Last updated on .From the section Counties

Durham bowler Matty Potts celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Glamorgan's Andrew Salter

LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four) Durham 311: Stokes 82 & 244: Borthwick 90, Lees 61; Neser 4-57, Labuschagne 3-35 Glamorgan 365: Root 88 & 137: Potts 7-40 Durham (22 pts) beat Glamorgan (7 pts) by 58 runs Match scorecard

Durham's Test hopeful Matty Potts bowled his side to their first win of the season, beating Glamorgan by 58 runs as they were dismissed for a paltry 137.

The Welsh side looked slight favourites going into the final day at 65-3 but could find no answer to Potts and Brydon Carse (2-31).

Potts took 7-40 to reach 35 first-class wickets in six games this season.

Glamorgan have two wins, two losses and two draws so far in 2022.

Durham were on the front foot from the start of the final day as Potts had Kiran Carlson caught behind without scoring from a snorter of a rising delivery, and key man Sam Northeast edged to slip on 26.

Carse got some lift from the pitch, having Billy Root caught behind for 10 as he tried to pull, while Potts trapped the out-of-sorts David Lloyd lbw for nought to completed his five-wicket haul.

Carse had the last specialist batter Chris Cooke caught behind for 22 as the visitors got completely bogged down, losing five wickets for 60 in the morning session.

Durham had not dismissed any opponents twice in their first five matches but wrapped up the win as Potts removed Michael Neser for 18 and Michael Hogan first ball, meaning the home side did not need to call on the bowling of England captain Ben Stokes.

Glamorgan were penalised five runs for two low-level breaches of discipline during the game, the second as Neser seemed to indicate he had hit the ball when given lbw.

Durham play Middlesex at Lord's on Thursday, 19 May while Glamorgan have time off before the T20 Blast.