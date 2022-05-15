Harry Brook passed fifty for the seventh time in eight innings this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley (day four) Lancashire 566-9 dec: Jennings 238, Croft 104; Bess 3-151 Yorkshire 379: Root 147 & 169-6: Brook 82*; Anderson 2-17 Yorkshire (12 pts) drew with Lancashire (13 pts) Match scorecard

James Anderson bowled England team-mate Joe Root for four - but Yorkshire held on to thwart Lancashire's bid for a first Roses County Championship victory at Headingley since 2011.

Following on, Yorkshire started their second innings at 11:50 BST on day four, 187 runs behind with a minimum of 85 overs remaining.

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan and Root fell inside the first 22 either side of lunch, the latter two to Anderson as the score fell to 45-3. But Harry Brook's excellent summer continued with an unbeaten 82 off 157 balls, helping Yorkshire reach 169-6 from 78 overs to seal the draw.

On the way to 2-17 from 15 overs, on-song Anderson ripped out Root's middle and off stumps with a delivery which kept low just after lunch.

Both sides wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence before play in memory of former Lancashire all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died overnight in Australia.

The Red Rose were the dominant force in a fixture which ended with both sides preserving their unbeaten Division One records; the visitors two wins and three draws, the hosts a win and four draws.

Having racked up 566-9 in the first innings and made their rivals follow on, Lancashire will feel it was unjust that their haul of 13 points was only one more than Yorkshire's.

Until day four, when slow turn was on offer, the batters again held sway - as they have done so often this season.

Keaton Jennings scored a superb 238 for Lancashire - his county's highest individual score in Roses cricket - and Root's first-innings 147 in reply represented his first century in this famous old fixture.

Given the placid nature of the pitch and Matt Parkinson saying after day three that Lancashire had done well to take six wickets during that day's play, it was no great surprise that Yorkshire survived. But it was a much closer shave than they would have wanted.

The home side's first innings was wrapped up for 379 in the opening 8.5 overs of play, with Luke Wood getting Steve Patterson caught in the gully fending at a short ball and Parkinson bowling last man Haris Rauf.

Impressive leg-spinner Parkinson finished with 4-90 from 38.5 overs. He later returned 2-53 from 27 more.

Tom Bailey then struck with the new ball to heighten Yorkshire nerves.

At the other end, Anderson impressed with four maidens in a six-over opening burst.

Anderson was then rewarded immediately after lunch when he first had Malan (23) caught behind pushing forwards five balls into the session - 39-2 in the 18th over - and Root comprehensively bowled.

Even in the first innings, it was a fierce battle between the two England greats, maybe heightened by Anderson's disappointment at being left out of the Test squad that Root captained in the Caribbean in March.

Left-arm seamer Wood later had opener George Hill caught behind for 26 as Yorkshire fell to 86-4 with 46.2 overs remaining, but the bowler dropped Brook on the dive at square leg on 30 just before tea off Anderson. It proved a key moment.

England Test hopeful Brook has batted with a real swagger this season in sailing past 750 runs in only eight innings. This innings was a different matter.

There was real grit en route to a seventh score of at least 50 this summer, achieved off 90 balls after tea.

Shortly afterwards, Harry Duke was brilliantly caught at slip by Luke Wells off Parkinson. Yorkshire then fell to 147-6 with 15.1 remaining when Dom Bess was caught at short leg off the same bowler.

By this time, fading light meant Lancashire had to employ the double leg-spin of Wells and Parkinson. And Brook and co were able to hold firm, with the players shaking hands seven overs early.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.