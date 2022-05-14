Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Stokes hit 161 off 88 balls in his first game of the season at Worcester

LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three) Durham 311: Stokes 82 & 244: Borthwick 90, Lees 61; Neser 4-57, Labuschagne 3-35 Glamorgan 365: Root 88, Neser 62, Carlson 53, Northeast 51; Potts 4-61, Raine 4-61 & 65-3 Glamorgan (7 pts) need 126 runs to beat Durham (6 pts) with seven second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan go into the final day against Durham at the Riverside on 65 for three, chasing a modest target of 191 for victory.

The Welsh county lost key man Marnus Labuschagne to Ben Raine for 31 in the last over of the day.

Durham were bowled out in their second innings for 244 despite 90 from Scott Borthwick and 61 from Alex Lees.

Australia star Labuschagne took 3-35, including the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes, who was stumped for 26.

Durham could not take full advantage of a Glamorgan attack which was without Timm van der Gugten (hamstring) and captain David Lloyd (illness).

The day was also notable for five extra ball-changes as the problem continues to dog the county game.

Durham reached 179-3 at one stage despite losing night-watchman Matty Potts to Michael Hogan for 3.

The patient Lees and the more aggressive Borthwick soon settled in for a long occupation despite an economical spell of spin from Andrew Salter, who had Lees dropped at slip by Neser on 43.

They took their stand to 138 and looked in little difficulty until Lees missed an attempted pull off Labuschagne to fall lbw, and four overs later Borthwick somehow missed a full toss from the Aussie leg spinner and was bowled.

Wickets continued to fall as David Bedingham had his off-stump removed by Neser for six and Ned Eckersley, on eight, drove Salter to mid-off, while Stokes was dropped by a diving Neser on 13 as he top-edged Salter.

England's new skipper could not cash in as he overbalanced trying to play an attacking shot off Labuschagne and was smartly stumped by Chris Cooke, before Neser polished off the last two wickets.

With Lloyd having been off the field, Glamorgan had to rely on a makeshift opening pair of Salter and Andy Gorvin, and both fell early on to Potts.

Labuschagne greeted Brydon Carse by smacking three boundaries in an over, before he and Sam Northeast put together a half-century stand.

They looked to set to be heading for safety until Labuschagne tried to hook the penultimate ball of the day and gloved a catch to keeper Ned Eckersley to give Durham hope of snatching back the initiative.